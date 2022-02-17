(NewsNation Now) — The Phoenix Police Department released new body camera footage Thursday showing the moments of a Feb. 11 ambush that left nine officers wounded as they tried to rescue a baby. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, reacts to the shocking video on “The Donlon Report.”

President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday that Russia is expected to invade Ukraine in the next several days, but a diplomatic solution could still be reached. Retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer joins the show to discuss the standoff between the two countries. Then, NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer takes a closer look at what Americans in Ukraine are saying about the possible attack.

The Texas National Guard is planning to unionize after several reports of poor working conditions for those assigned to protect the border as part of Operation Lone Star. NewsNation’s Markie Martin reports from the region.

The organizers of The People’s Convoy have confirmed a nationwide convoy in response to Canada’s truckers’ protests over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It’s expected to stretch from California to Washington, D.C., later this month. American truck driver Lewie Pugh joins Joe Donlon to discuss what he knows about the planned event.

Shark Tank’s very own Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, the co-founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, share their advice for those who are thinking of starting their own business.

Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky weighs in on the work-from-home debate.

And NewsNation senior contributor George Will discusses the state of sports in America, including the MLB lockout.