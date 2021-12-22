Signs of hope amid COVID, Americans quitting their jobs and stash houses at the border

(NewsNation Now) — Tonight, we have some hopeful signs on the COVID-19 front.

First, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first pill aimed at fighting COVID. Second, there’s been a notable drop of cases in South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified. And finally, Army scientists at Walter Reed are expected to announce in a few weeks a vaccine that is effective against all variants, including omicron. Dr. Bob Lahita, St. Joseph’s Healthcare director, joins the show to talk about these hopeful signs.

Schools across the country closing or preparing for a return to online learning. Alina Adams, a parent and best-selling author, and Maud Maron, a mother, open-schools advocate and lawyer, share their thoughts on what’s happening with students.

Bill Cannon, a retired NYPD homicide sergeant and host of the “Police Off the Cuff” podcast, helps us break down some intense body camera footage and talks about how suspects view police in similar situations.

Max Burns, the founder of Third Degree Strategies, and Josh West, a Republican state representative and House majority leader in Oklahoma, discuss President Biden’s poll numbers.

Business journalist Shibani Joshi joins the show to discuss Americans quitting their jobs.

Then, NewsNation reporter Markie Martin has the latest on the U.S.- Mexico border, including several stash houses uncovered. Chris Cabrera, the vice president of the Rio Grand Valley sector of the National Border Council, also weighs in.