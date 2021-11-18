Still no Rittenhouse verdict, CBO weighs Biden’s bill, and Julius Jones commutation

(NewsNation Now) — Thursday’s show starts with a live update outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse, where NewsNation’s Brian Entin gives the latest on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The jury will continue deliberating Friday.

NewsNation’s Janel Forte checks in from Brunswick, Georgia covering the trial of the men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The defense rested and the trial will resume Monday.

Defense attorney Trent Copeland breaks down both trials.

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert has breaking news from the Capitol, where the Congressional Budget Office estimated President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill would add more than $300 billion to the deficit over a decade if it’s passed.

Retired Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson weighs in on the protests around both trials, and the role of police in quelling tensions before situations get dangerous.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitts commuted the death sentence of death row inmate Julius Jones. NewsNation’s Markie Martin describes the moment a crowd of hundreds of supporters found out.

Rio Grande Valley National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera comments on the opioid epidemic, and the role the border crisis is playing.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) weighs in on the CBO score of Biden’s bill, COVID-19 vaccines and Jones’ commuted sentence.

Some activists are trying to “re-fund” the police in big cities. King County, Washington Vice Chair Reagan Dunn explains what it will take.