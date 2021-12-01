Supreme Court hears arguments in MS abortion case, omicron detected in CA, and red flag laws

(NewsNation Now) — Abortion rights are on the line as the Supreme Court decides whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, effectively overruling the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Mississippi is also asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer was in the courtroom for Wednesday’s Supreme Court arguments. She joins us live from outside the high court with the latest.

Federal legislation attorney Lakai Vinson and constitutional lawyer Paul Lisnek weigh in on the gravity and magnitude of the high-profile case.

A decision from the high court is not expected until June of next year, close to the November 2022 midterm elections. The Hill’s Julia Manchester provides insight on what’s at stake and what we can expect.

The first confirmed U.S. case of the omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in northern California. The person returned to the U.S. from South Africa on Nov. 22 and was diagnosed a week later. Dr. Amish Adalja from the John Hopkins Center for Health Security joins “The Dolon Report” to talk about the concerns behind omicron and if this new variant could impact holiday travel.

A fourth victim has died as a result of Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan. The 15-year-old suspect, Ethan Crumbley, is being charged as an adult. He is facing murder, terrorism and other charges. NewsNation’s Kelsey Kernstine breaks down the latest details.

A total of 19 states have passed red flag laws after the 2018 Parkland High mass shooting. Although the law varies from state to state, it allows police or family to ask a judge to temporarily take away gins from someone who may be dangerous. NewsNation’s Brian Entin explains how this law is being implemented in Flordia.

New York City becomes the first city in the nation to have supervised drug injection sites for addicts. Is this a good thing or a bad thing? NewsNaion’s Rudabeh Shahbazi joins the show to tell us more.

Leland Vittert previews what’s going to be on his show tonight.

Smash-and-grab thefts are being reported in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other big cities. It is a trend happening across the country. Chief James Kruger of the Oak Brook Police Department in Illinois discusses the recent rash of burglaries and what his department is doing to catch the criminals.