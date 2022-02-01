Teaching racism in American classrooms, the surge in Russian and Ukraine migrants and restaurant industry recovery

(NewsNation Now) — One student is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting near a Minnesota school. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer reports with the very latest from Richfield, Minnesota.

As we enter Black History Month, some schools have taken certain steps to restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism. Quisha King from “Moms for Liberty” joins “The Donlon Report” to give her take. Then, Robby Soave, senior editor of Reason magazine, weighs in on whether it is a good idea to ban the teaching of the speeches of historical figures.

Former NYPD Deputy Inspector Corey Pegues joins tonight’s “Policing in America” segment to discuss the severity of a police officer shortage across the nation and the NYPD’s new vaccination deadline for unvaccinated officers.

NewsNation’s new border correspondent Robert Sherman debriefs the rise of Ukrainian and Russian migrants at the border. After that, Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb explains why so much fentanyl is being seized at the border and how it’s making its way into various drugs being sold in the U.S.

Former Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three other teams, accusing them of racist hiring practices. NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports from Tampa, Florida, with the very latest.

Will there be six more weeks of winter? NewsNation’s meteorologist Gerard Jebaily is in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, ahead of the annual Groundhog Day event.

Rokk Solutions co-founder Ron Bonjean and Rebelle Communications founder and CEO Laura Fink weigh in on President Joe Biden’s plan to pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court. Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the high court has become a point of contention between the left and the right.

According to a new report from the National Restaurant Association, only 25% of restaurant operators believe their restaurant will be more profitable this year. Business reporter Shibani Joshi and Dallas, Texas, restaurateur Taco Borga discuss the rising challenges during the pandemic, including finding and keeping employees, rising costs, supply chains issues and a smaller consumer base.