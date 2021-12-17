Texas’ border wall, COVID-19 cases surge, and 60K people still in Afghanistan want out

(NewsNation Now) — Barely a day after George P. Bush announced construction on Texas’ self-funded border wall would start, the first pieces were installed Friday. Retired Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent Victor Avila explains the impact it will make.

COVID-19 cases are surging to pandemic highs in some parts of the U.S. Dr. Brett Giroir, a former Trump administration pandemic leader, reacts to the trends.

Former police officer Kim Potter broke down as she took the stand in her own defense during her trial for the death of Daunte Wright Friday. Nicole Deborde, a former prosecutor, and Steven Rogers, a retired police lieutenant, break the trial down.

Is Build Back Better dead in the water? Democratic consultant Bree Maxwell and the Washington Examiner’s Hugo Gurdon provide their analysis.

The Wall Street Journal reports around 60,000 diplomats and visa applicants remain in Afghanistan. Matt Zeller, who’s been working privately to get people out of the country, explains what it’s like there now.

Another dead NFL player, Vincent Jackson, tested positive for CTE, the degenerative brain disease at the heart of a contentious settlement between former players, their families, and the NFL. Lacey Leonard, wife of former NFL player Louis Leonard, explains where that fight stands.