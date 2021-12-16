Texas cracking down on border surge, new developments in the Alec Baldwin case, and could we face another COVID shutdown?

(NewsNation Now) — As the omicron COVID-19 variant spreads across the country, Americans are growing weary of the pandemic. Plus, a CDC panel voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend Pfizer or Moderna over the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and older. Dr. Bob Lahita joins “The Donlon Report” to talk about the CDC’s latest ruing and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Business journalist Shibani Joshi discusses the state of the U.S. economy.

Detectives in New Mexico have obtained a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone, nearly two months into the investigation around the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set. Pat Brady, former Illinois federal and state prosecutor, weighs in on the latest developments in Baldwin’s case and Kim Potter trial.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush joins the show to talk about the construction of the Texas-Mexico border wall.

NewsNation’s Kelsey Kernstine joins us live from Mayfield, Kentucky with the very latest news on the cleanup efforts there after last Friday’s gigantic tornado outbreak.

Team Rubicon has joined in on the efforts to assist victims and volunteers in Kentucky. Public Information Officer Jonathen Davis breaks down what his team is doing to help people pick up the pieces there.

A transgender athlete is breaking all kinds of swimming records at The University of Pennsylvania and parents, teammates, and competitors are saying it’s not fair. Should she be allowed to compete? Journalist and trans advocate Dawn Ennis gives her take.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.