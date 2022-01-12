(NewsNation Now) —The Wisconsin State Senate is considering a bill that would require employers to allow proof of a previous coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson joins “The Donlon Report” to discuss the proposal.

About 100 police officers and first responders in Boston may be fired soon for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Sgt. Shana Cottone, who heads Boston First Responders United, and Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, immunology and public health advocate, share their opinion on the stance.

LAPD police Officer Fernando Arroyos was off-duty and house-hunting with his girlfriend Monday, when armed assailants killed him in a heated exchange of gunfire. He told his girlfriend to run, saving her life. Los Angeles Police Protective League Director Jamie McBride reacts to the shooting and explains why he believes the city’s violent crime wave isn’t going away anytime soon.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin reports on new images of living conditions for migrants near Arizona’s southern border.

Lawmakers are sounding the alarm in Texas over the mistreatment of National Guard troops sent to the border to help curb the migrant crisis. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended his actions, claiming his critics are just “playing politics.” Retired Lt. Col. Allen West, who is running against Abbott for governor, joins the program to discuss the controversy.

Is President Joe Biden’s agenda hitting a dead end? Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers are underwater. The Hill’s Bob Cusack brings us the latest from Washington.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, got caught calling Kansas Sen. Roger Marshal a “moron” by an open microphone. The incident occurred during a Senate Health Committee hearing. Political and social impact strategist Krystal Knight and former Texas state legislator Rick Green debate whether it’s time for Fauci to move on from his post.

U.S. inflation rose 7% over the past 12 months, the biggest spike in nearly 40 years. Higher costs are squeezing lower- and middle-class Americans. Some say the Federal Reserve acted too slowly. Business reporter Shibani Joshi and Lanhee Chen, educator and GOP policy adviser to presidential candidates, join the program to give their take.