The Donlon Report analyzes the Rittenhouse acquittal

(NewsNation Now) — Friday’s show is wall-to-wall analysis of Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal.
Attorneys Mark O’Mara and Trent Copeland explain the self-defense angle.
Retired New York detective Tom Ruskin and The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura examine the role video played in the case.
NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson checks in from Kenosha to show the scene there.
Attorney and former prosecutor Nicole Deborde analyzes the jury’s behavior and why it took so long to reach a verdict.
NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield describes the difference a change in representation made for Rittenhouse.
Republican strategist Paris Dennard and former Democratic Congressional press secretary Rochelle Ritchie wade into the political fallout from the trial.
Former prosecutor Pat Brady explains what civil liabilities may still remain for Rittenhouse.
Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.
Latest News
- Rittenhouse attorney details moments before verdict was read
- Rittenhouse attorney discusses verdict, ‘Policing in America,’ QAnon Shaman learns his fate
- November 20: Reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict is widely varied. And new audio and video shows a musical legend on the rise.
- Radio: US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
- Radio: Rittenhouse verdict reaction: Biden says ‘jury system works’