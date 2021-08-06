The Donlon Report: Biden touts job growth numbers; US economy remains 6 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels

(NewsNation Now) — The White House says they’re in early talks about withholding federal money from healthcare entities that don’t ensure their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine, but say no official decision has been made.

As of now, the only vaccine mandates from the Biden administration apply to federal employees, contractors and active-duty military members.

Also, a big victory today for the Taliban as it sweeps across Afghanistan as the militant group captures its first provincial capital as the U.S. completes its final withdrawal from the country.

Today, a White House spokesperson said the president stands behind his decision to bring American troops home by Sept. 11.

Also on The Donlon Report, President Joe Biden on Friday touted the country’s latest job growth figures while the U.S. remains 6 million jobs below pre-pandemic figures.

