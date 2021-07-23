The Donlon Report: Cleveland’s baseball team changing name; Music festivals return across US

(NewsNation Now) — We’re about to have a new team in Major League Baseball — or at least a team with a new name. After this season, the Cleveland Indians will be known as the Cleveland Guardians.
The change comes on the heels of years of protests from groups and organizations that said the team’s name was racist and perpetuated hurtful stereotypes about Indigenous people.
