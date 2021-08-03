The Donlon Report: Controversy surrounds Cuomo following sexual harassment probe

(NewsNation Now) — There are now serious and documented sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Not that there weren’t five months ago, but the state’s attorney general on Tuesday announced the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed “multiple” women, both inside and outside government.

Two outside lawyers spoke with 179 people, all of whom interacted regularly with the governor, and found a “hostile work environment” that was rife with “fear and intimidation.”

The allegations followed Cuomo’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York and the controversy that ensued

At one point, he was praised for his handling of the pandemic — even leading to a book deal on leadership. But he was also criticized at another point for the state’s policy and how it impacted the reporting of COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes.

