The Donlon Report: Cuomo denies sexual harassment allegations while announcing resignation

(NewsNation Now) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign in two weeks.
It has been a dramatic and rapid fall from grace for a huge name in New York politics and a man who seemed well on his way to a fourth term next year.
But after leading the state through the pandemic, he ran into controversy over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and then faced a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. Those accusations ultimately forced him to step down Tuesday.
A week after a scathing report from the state attorney general found he had sexually harassed 11 women both inside and outside his close business circle.
