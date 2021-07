Tonight, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady discusses the partisan fight brewing over the House’s January 6 commission. Retired Lt. Col. Hal Kempfer talks Gen. Mark Milley’s opaque answer to questions about his concerns over the former president. WGN’s Tahman Bradley stops by to talk Chicago’s new civilian police oversight board. Finally, USA karate Olympian Ariel Torres talks about his upcoming trip to Tokyo.

