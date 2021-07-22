The Donlon Report: Masks making a comeback in parts of US as cases surge among unvaccinated

(NewsNation Now) — You might not want to ditch those masks just yet as COVID-19 cases are rising among the unvaccinated across the country. In fact, people are buying them up again.

The idea of going backward after months of restrictions, shutdowns and isolation is making a lot of people shudder, but some health officials are saying now is not the time to let up.

Watch The Donlon Report at 7/6c on NewsNation.

Latest News