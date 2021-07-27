The Donlon Report: Masks return, Simone Biles exits, and a doctor talks the NFL’s concussion settlement

(NewsNation Now) — “America’s Psychologist,” Dr. Jeff Gardere, discusses what will happen now that the CDC has recommended some Americans put their masks back on. Adam Boeler looks back on working with Operation Warp Speed, and shares thoughts on how to make more people want the vaccine.

Bonze-winning track athlete Kellie Wells Brinkley stops by to shed light on what Simone Biles is going through, and if we might see her compete in Tokyo again.

Nexstar Washington Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira joins the program to recap the first day of the House’s January 6 panel.

New York police officer Zeek Arkham talks about the rise in overall crime despite the murder rate dropping.

NewsNation’s Rich McHugh shares the second part of his three-part series on the NFL’s concussion settlement and explores the claims it’s not paying the people it should be.

