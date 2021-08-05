The Donlon Report: Naval exercises, migrants and COVID, and the latest on Cuomo

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. is conducting its biggest naval exercise in 40 years. Tonight, former naval intelligence officer John Jordan, China specialist Dean Cheng and security expert Robert Brzenchek discuss the implications.

NewsNation’s Allison Harris briefs Joe on results from a new survey about vaccine hesitancy among the military.

Border Report’s Sandra Sanchez explains what’s happening to migrants when the shelters that are supposed to house them are overcrowded and turning them away.

Leland Vittert talks about a new lawsuit from the Mexican government that says U.S. gun manufacturers are partly to blame for violence south of the border.

Brian Entin discusses his story on unruly passengers and flight cancellations causing headaches for flyers.

“Car Coach” Lauren Fix joins the program to discuss the president’s goal to move closer to a more electric future.

Albert Ramon stops by to talk about the growing Dixie fire, which destroyed nearly all of Greenville, California.

Astronaut Jose Hernandez explains what happened when a Russian vessel accidentally threw the International Space Station off course last week.

Finally, Tom Negovan gives the latest on the New York legislature’s efforts to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

