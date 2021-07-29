The Donlon Report: President Biden unveils incentives, mandates to raise US vaccination rate

(NewsNation Now) — The COVID-19 vaccine works — that much we know. However, President Joe Biden again found himself in the position Thursday of pleading unvaccinated Americans to receive the shot.

There have been pleas from the medical community and elected leaders. There have been numerous public service announcements that highlight stories of people on their deathbeds, begging for the vaccine. And still, roughly 50% of the country remains unvaccinated.

President Biden on Thursday unveiled a handful of incentives and mandates to get more civilians and federal employees vaccinated.

