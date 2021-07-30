The Donlon Report: Will people mask-up again? Plus today’s Trump developments.

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Dr. Bob Lahita with St. Joseph Health breaks down this week’s COVID-19 recommendations. Then, Cars.com editor Joe Wiesenfelder talks about common fears with electric vehicles. New York landlord and tenant attorney Altagracie Pierre Outerbridge discusses the eviction moratorium. Mo’Kelly Show host Mo’Kelly joins Joe to talk Los Angeles’ plan to bar homeless encampments in some areas. And Mike Bako of DailyNational.com talks Russian Olympians and doping.
