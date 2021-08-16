Donlon Report: The fall of Kabul, changes for women and the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Washington Post senior editor Marc Fisher, Army Green Beret Scott Mann and NewsNation’s Leland Vittert discuss the fall of Kabul and what will come next in Afghanistan.

NewsNation’s Joe Khalil joins Adrienne to talk about the logistics of housing tens of thousands of refugees. Ashleigh Banfield stops by to discuss the dramatic change women in Afghanistan are about to face.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster joins the show to talk about what led to this moment and what comes next.

Veteran and gold star husband Joe Kent and Brett Eagleson, who lost his father on 9/11, come on to talk about the potential rise in terrorism if the Taliban stay in power.

