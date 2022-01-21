The fentanyl crisis among kids, Russia’s ‘four dimensional’ attack, and the pothole vigilante

(NewsNation Now) — Amy Neville talks about losing her 14-year-old son to a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

Social Flow CEO Jim Anderson discusses the role social media companies play in preventing drug deals.

Former prosecutor Pat Brady talks about drug crimes and how the court system is handling them.

Retired Marine intelligence officer Hal Kempfer takes the temperature of the situation in Ukraine, and how Russia might use “four-dimensional” strategies.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester reacts to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new comments on lawmakers playing the stock market.

David Masteller, Jr., the “Pothole Vigilante” talks about his efforts to fix the roads cities don’t seem to have time for.