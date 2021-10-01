The fight to get Biden’s infrastructure deal passed, policing in America, and how prominent are abusers in women’s sports?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — “The Donlon Report” kicks off this Friday with one of our very own, NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield. Banfield and Joe Donlon break down the new bodycam footage that was released in the Gabby Petito case.

Dr. Robi Ludwig, psychotherapist and host of “Talking Live,” talks about the National Women’s Soccer League season being put on hold amid allegations of sexual misconduct against a prominent coach.

Then, Donlon sits down with Lisa Lockwood, a former detective and SWAT team member and Ken Ried, former police lieutenant in New Jersey, to discuss the state of policing.

Dr. Robert G. Lahita, clinical professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, answers your top COVID-19 questions.

Robby Soave, senior editor at “Reason,” joins the show to talk about the latest “slap a teacher” TikTok challenge and his new book, “Tech Panic: Why We Shouldn’t Fear Facebook and the Future.”

Justin Fuisz, founder and CEO of Octi, explains how his new social app uses augmented reality that is safer for kids.

Bob Cusack, editor in chief of The Hill, talks about the Democrats’ race to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.

Jonathan Kott, a longtime aide to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., talks about Manchin’s stance on the infrastructure deal.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 6/5c.