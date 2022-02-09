(NewsNation Now) — Melissa Henderson, who is a single mother of five, is facing a year in prison after she left her children under the care of her oldest child, 14, while she went to work amid the pandemic. Henderson’s attorney, David DeLugas, joins “The Donlon Report” to discuss his client’s case.

NewsNation’s Rudabeh Shabahzi is live on the ground in Ottawa, Canada, with the very latest on the Canadian trucker’s protest.

Momentum is gaining on Capitol Hill for a new bill that would ban lawmakers from buying and selling stocks. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who supports the bill, joins the show to discuss it.

NewsNation’s Paul Gerke talks about the weirdest prop bets you can make on Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s parents joined the show earlier this week and they said Montgomery Inn Boathouse was one of Burrow’s favorite places to eat. Now, Dean Gregory, who runs Montgomery Inn Boathouse, joins the program to talk about his famous eatery.

For tonight’s “Policing in America” segment, Scotty Rosenmutter, the founder of Heart 1R, explains why he wants to be a Chicago police officer amid the high level of crime in the city.

King Consulting and Activist founder Quisha King and social impact strategist Kristal Knight react to A.C. Cordoza being denied membership into the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is under fire for eating fish, even though the mayor claims he is “vegan.” Comedian Ben Gleib shares his take on “fishgate.”