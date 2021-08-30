The US leaving Afghanistan, Ida clean-up, and a championship quarterback’s CTE struggle

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — America’s longest war is over as the last U.S. plane left the country Monday afternoon. retired Green Beret Scott Mann and retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman — both Afghanistan War veterans — discuss the end of the conflict.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin and St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis join the show to discuss how people are recovering from Hurricane Ida.

NewsNation’s Allison Harris reports on the Afghanistan withdrawal and what will happen next. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback tells us how he’s been working to get people out of the country.

The U.S. has spent $2.26 trillion on the Afghanistan War since 2001. Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Truth explains how that number will get even bigger even though we’ve left.

Investigative reporter Rich McHugh returns to continue his series on the NFL and traumatic brain injuries. He spoke with Super Bowl-winning Bears quarterback Jim McMahon on some of the struggles he’s having decades into his retirement.

