(NewsNationNow) — From President Joe Biden to Dr. Anthony Fauci to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, our leaders say schools should remain open. So why are schools in Chicago closing their doors?

Chicago made national headlines Wednesday as public school classes were canceled after the teachers union voted in favor of remote learning late Tuesday night. WGN TV’s Ben Bradley discusses the fallout and what could be next for the school district.

Then, former Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Paul Vallas reacted to the standoff between the teachers union and Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Tuesday that a record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in November, confirming now more than ever that Americans are burned out and the “Great Resignation” will likely continue into 2022. NewsNation’s Brian Entin talks about how businesses and other schools across the country are dealing with the surge.

NewsNation’s very own Markie Martin joins the program to debrief us on the surge at the border, particularly in Yuma, Arizona.

Opioid and pain management expert Dr. Paul Christo explains why America’s fentanyl crisis isn’t going away anytime soon.

There’s heightened security on Capitol Hill before Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the January 6th riot. The Department of Homeland Security says it’s operating at a greater level of vigilance, but has not identified a credible threat. NewsNation Kellie Meyer has the latest details on the DHS’s security warning. Then, political and social impact strategist Krystal Knight and former Texas state legislator Rick Green discuss how America, the media and the government are handling the anniversary of the failed insurrection.

Should President Biden cancel student debt? Braxton Brewington, press secretary for The Debt Collective, and Emily Jashinsky, culture editor at the Federalist, weigh in.