Tragedy in Waukesha, uniting a divided America, and vaccine hesitancy among the troops

(NewsNation Now) — We’re supposed to be getting back to normal, but it doesn’t seem like it. A Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, tuned deadly; protests turned to riots in Portland, Oregon; and a mob of shoplifters ransacked high-end stores in California and Chicago. When will the chaos end?

Wisconsin Rep. Scott Allen, who represents a portion of Waukesha, joins “The Donlon Report” to recount what he saw at the tragic holiday parade with his family on Sunday. He also explains what the city is doing to help the victims in the tragedy.

Retired LAPD sergeant Cheryl Dorsey gives her law enforcement perspective of the incident.

A riot took place in Portland over the weekend, following the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trail in Wisconsin. At one point, rioters confronted a local news camera crew. NewsNation’s Brian Entin reflects on his experience when he was confronted by demonstrators at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis last year.

Adam Carolla, host of the “Adam Carolla Show” podcast, discusses the lottery Americans win … simply by being born here.

A vigil is being held for the victims in the Wisconsin holiday parade tragedy. NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson joins the program with a live look from Waukesha.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., explains why the U.S. should no longer rely on OPEC for fossil fuels.

NewsNation’s Evan Lambert has the latest on closing arguments in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.

The Army’s deadline for all active-duty military members to get vaccinated is quickly approaching. Former Health and Human Services assistant secretary Dr. Brett Giroir talks about the latest numbers and what military leaders are saying about the mandate.

