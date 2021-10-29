Vaccine mandate divisions, ‘Rust’ armorer blames producers, and Afghanistan collapse

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The FDA greenlit the Pfizer children’s vaccine for COVID-19, which could lead to more mandates that are causing friction and potential mass resignations across the country. Lt. James McCarthy, who leads the firefighters union in New York, and retired New York Police Department Sgt. Bill Cannon break down the tension, and explain why there’s so much resistance to the vaccine.

Dr. Brett Giroir, President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 testing chief, tells us why he thinks the vaccine mandates should be paused.

Attorneys for the armorer on the set of the movie “Rust” blame the producers for the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. Industry veteran Lionel Coleman, who’s worked as a director and photographer, explains how sets work.

The race to be Virginia’s next governor is as tight as ever with just days left before the votes are tallied. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer joins the show from the campaign trail.

Washington Post columnist George Will reacts to the news that outspoken Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., won’t run to keep his seat next year.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c.