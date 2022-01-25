(NewsNation Now) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears joins “The Donlon Report” to discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of locally imposed school mask requirements.

The SATs will be going completely digital by 2024. The exam will also be reduced from three hours to two. Shawn Abbott, Temple University’s vice provost for admissions, financial aid and enrollment management, talks about how the latest changes will affect the admissions process.

NewsNation’s Robert Sherman covers the latest news from the border, including the rise in drug smuggling.

Human smugglers are trying just about everything to get illegal immigrants across the border, including getting some help from Americans. Retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent Victor Avila discusses the latest trend.

Musician Neil Young wants his songs taken off Spotify because he doesn’t like what Joe Rogan is saying about the COVID-19 vaccine. Where do we draw the line on these things? Reason senior editor Robby Soave weighs in.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is blasting the Food and Drug Administration after the agency restricted its use of COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. Dr. Robert G. Lahita, Saint Joseph Health Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease and “Immunity Strong” author, explains why FDA officials made the move.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer discusses the ongoing Ukraine-Russia situation.

Randy Stratton, son of USS Arizona survivor Donald Stratton, is at the forefront of a push to identify the USS Arizona unknowns. His family started a petition on Change.org that urges the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to identify the remains and to use DNA testing ancestry sites. He joins the program to talk about his mission.