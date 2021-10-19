Washington state trooper quits over vaccine and a Thomas Jefferson descendant on NYC removing his statue

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A Washington State Trooper left the force after 22 years because he didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Tonight, Robert Lemay joins the show to dive deeper into his decision. Jason Rantz, radio host on KTTH-AM in Seattle, tells us how people in the city are reacting.

Nurses in Texas want their jobs back now that the governor has issued an executive order banning private businesses from requiring vaccines. Jared Woodfill, an attorney representing the health care workers, makes his case.

A gang in Haiti wants $17 million to free 17 Ohio missionaries they captured. Takreem Dambreville Russo, whose father was killed in Haiti six years ago, gives his perspective.

Andre Murray and Ray Abellard run a charity called Clean Hands for Haiti, but they have not gone to the country because of the instability. They talk about how hard it is to help the people of that country now.

The New York Post reports some migrants are secretly being flown to New York when they’re caught crossing the border. New York State Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay reacts.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin gives the latest on the Texas school district under fire for telling teachers to provide “both sides” of the Holocaust.

Supply constraints are leaving everyday items off store shelves. Business reporter Shibani Joshi tells us why it’s happening.

New York City Council voted to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall. Shannon LaNier, a sixth great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, a slave, gives his reaction.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 6/5c.