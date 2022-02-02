(NewsNation Now) — Former Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Brett Giroir joins “The Donlon Report” to explain the latest study from John Hopkins University that says lockdowns have done little to reduce COVID-19 deaths. He also gives his take on why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not equipped to handle the next pandemic.

Political and social impact strategist Kristal Knight and former Texas state legislator Rick Green debate whether Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from “The View” was warranted after she said the Holocaust was “not about race.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice explains why he called out actress Bette Midler for her comments about his state’s residents.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to talk about crime. NewsNation senior contributor George Will gives his analysis on the upcoming meeting.

This week, Border Patrol personnel in El Paso discovered 21 pounds of fentanyl worth $950,000; last week, Tucson Border Patrol agents seized 94 pounds of meth in a single haul. NewsNation’s Robert Sherman reports on the drug crisis at the southern border.

Two ex-NFL coaches say their former bosses offered them money to lose games intentionally. If that’s true, what does that mean for all of the bets placed on NFL contests? Can the outcomes be trusted? “The Philly Godfather” Steve Maltepes weighs in with his take.