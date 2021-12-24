What can Americans be thankful for, shaping the 2022 midterms and global tensions rising

(NewsNation Now) — 2021 is almost in the review mirror and as we move closer to the new year we want to talk about what unites us.

Robby Soave, senior editor of Reason Magazine, joins the show to talk about some of the positive moments Americans have seen this year. Ellis Henican, New York Times bestselling author and political analyst, and “Eat! Drink! Smoke!” podcast host Tony Katz discuss uniting Americans during difficult times.

Travel expert Peter Greenberg then joins us to discuss all the situations involving unruly passengers this year.

Mike Baker, a former CIA agent, and retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer talk about what role America’s military will play globally next year.

Corinne Clark, FreePressFail.com founder, and Laura Fink, Rebelle Communications founder and CEO, join the show to discuss how Jan. 6 could impact voters in the future.