(NewsNation Now) — The omicron variant is likely here in the U.S. already, but according to several experts, there’s no need to panic. Still, President Joe Biden has banned travel from eight South African countries, including several where the virus has not even been detected.

Dr. Robert Lahita joins “The Donlon Report” to break down what we know so far about the omicron variant, vaccine protection, and its potential impact ahead of the holidays.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told President Biden it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets. Radio hosts Mo’Kelly and Tony Katz weigh in.

Another wave of smash-and-grab robberies took place over the holiday weekend. Retired Los Angeles Police Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey gives her take on this alarming new trend.

The trial for Ghislaine Maxwell began Monday in New York. Maxwell is accused of creating a network of underage sex victims for the late Jeffery Epstein. Sexual abuse attorney and survivor Sarah Klein reacts to the case.

Former federal and state prosecutor Pat Brady weighs in on the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago.

Federal authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala on Saturday morning. NewsNation Brian Entin shares the latest details of the story.

President Biden is expected to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy that will send asylum seekers back to Mexico ahead of their immigration court hearings. NewsNation’s Markie Martin joins the show to explain how the Biden administration will do this.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.