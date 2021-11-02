CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s election day in America. The results from the hotly contested race for governor in Virginia are rolling in. NewsNation’s Leland Vittert reports on the latest news from Washington.

Jonathan Kott, former senior adviser to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and Cassie Smedile, executive director of America Rising PAC, discuss what tonight’s results in Virginia could mean for the political parties.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer also recaps what’s she is seeing in the Virginia governor’s race.

Should Congress be allowed to trade stocks? Early last year, several U.S. senators sold off stocks after sensitive briefings on the dangers of a new coronavirus then just starting to emerge out of China. Tracy Byrnes, financial advisor with UBS financial services, joins the program to explain why this should be a no-no for lawmakers.

A major issue on the ballot in a number of cities across the country is police reform. Minneapolis is voting on a 2021 ballot measure that would replace the police department with a “Department of Public Safety.” JaNae Bates, communications director to Yes 4 Minneapolis, explains what departments could look like through changes in funding and legislation.

La Grange Georgia police Chief Louis Dekmar is pushing his own approach to policing. He joins the show to talk about his”‘shoot to incapacitate” policy, which trains officers to shoot a suspect below the torso — the legs, pelvis, or abdomen — in order to disarm them.

The trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot three men, two of whom died, in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer during protests over police brutality, is underway. Both sides gave their opening statements this morning. Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas reports on the case.

