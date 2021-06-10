Harrowing video shows 2 Chicago officers shot at point-blank range by suspect

(The Donlon Report) — Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment two Chicago officers were shot at point-blank range last month.

Video from the May 16 incident shows officers arriving on the scene while responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area.

Police already in the area can be seen following a man and ordering him to put his weapon down multiple times. As two officers approach from in front of him, the man suddenly pulls a gun from his sweatshirt and fires at them from point-blank range. Police on the scene returned fire.

Amazingly, no one was killed. Both officers, who are in their 20s, were treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Bruce Lua, is being held on $10 million bond and is facing several charges including attempted murder.