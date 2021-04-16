Lawmaker responds to contentious moment during Congressional hearing

(The Donlon Report) — Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan and Democratic members traded barbs during a discussion over the federal coronavirus response.

This is not the first time Congressional members have lost their tempers with each other during hearings on coronavirus, terrorism, and the judicial system.

Republican California Congressman Jay Obernolte says “It has not been a pleasant few months on the Hill. The level of partisan rancor is beyond the level I have ever experienced either in Congress or in the state legislature I served in before.”

