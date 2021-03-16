The Donlon Report: Humanitarian crisis grows at US border, Olympics boycott & Rep. Kinzinger talks future of the GOP

As the White House sends reinforcements to the U.S. border, Joe Donlon takes a closer look at the humanitarian crisis growing in record numbers.

Boycotting the Olympics? Sen. Mitt Romney says the U.S. should boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics, as China’s stance on human rights comes back into question.

Also, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins The Donlon Report to discuss the COVID-19 stimulus package, immigration, and the future of the Republican Party.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.