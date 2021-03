Joe Donlon opened his talk show Tuesday by discussing the foreign policy crises facing the United States with former Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Presidential historian and author Doug Wead spoke with Donlon about his concerns that publishers will refuse to publish a presidential memoir from former President Donald Trump.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.