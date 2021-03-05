The Donlon Report: Civility in politics, the Capitol on high alert & the Greater Idaho movement

Joe Donlon discussed the continuing decline of civility in politics and pandemic response during his opening monologue. He then interviewed a Republican strategist and Democratic strategist on how they can find common ground in these tense times along with their thoughts on Cuomo and voting rights.

Republican strategist Chris Purdhome addressed the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act along with the upcoming trials of Derek Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Watch the full episode of The Donlon Report in the player above.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.