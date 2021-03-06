The Donlon Report: US economy recovering, Pope visits Iraq, MLB reopening

Joe Donlon discussed the U.S. economic recovery process, the decline in daily COVID-19 deaths across the nation, and California’s decision to reopen Major League Baseball and Disneyland on April 1 during his opening monologue. He then interviewed economist Peter Morici on the latest U.S. job numbers.

Rick Ungar and Wendy L. Patrick addressed the latest developments of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s abuse allegations.

