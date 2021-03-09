The Donlon Report: Russia’s COVID disinformation campaign, the Chauvin trial begins & lessons on education reform from fmr. secretary Duncan

Joe Donlon began Monday’s episode of “The Donlon Report” with a look at the questions raised by the protests in Portland and how to balance police reform with public safety. He later was joined by Eric Gardner’s youngest daughter to discuss what sustainable police reform could look like as the nation watches the Derek Chauvin trial.

He also spoke with former education secretary Arne Duncan about the challenges facing this generation due to pandemic related education losses and overall inequality in the system.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.