(NewsNation Now) — It’s payday for student athletes who can now ink endorsement deals in 10 states and start getting paid for their name, image, and likeness. By 2025, at least 25 states will allow student athletes to profit off their personal brand.

University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is the first player to secure an endorsement after signing a $20,000 deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk and another sponsor at midnight.

