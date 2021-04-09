More than 100 countries have yet to administer a COVID-19 shot, here’s how you can help

(The Donlon Report) — The United States has as been spending big in the pandemic and it wants the rest of the world to do so too.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen is calling on the world’s largest economies to help prop up developing countries or face a “permanent divergence” in the global economy.

In a statement to international financial leaders this week, Yellen said the global community cannot allow financing to become an obstacle to vaccine rollout

Economists have been concerned about the slow rollout of vaccines around the world with 130 countries yet to even administer a vaccine. Many are developing countries.

So how can we help?

Watch Mitch Roschelle answer the question on The Donlon Report in the player above.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.