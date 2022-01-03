Navigating COVID confusion, Antonio Brown’s midgame meltdown and how a smuggling attempt ended up in a plane crash

(NewsNation Now) — School delays, canceled flights and long lines at testing sites have made headlines coming into the new year. The good news: We may be seeing the light at the end of the omicron tunnel.

As students return to school from winter break, the Food and Drug Administration is giving the green light for children as young as 12 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Brett Giroir, former assistant secretary of Health and. Human Services, weighs in on the FDA’s recent approval and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s possible changes to its guidelines for quarantining.

Andrew Noymer, associate professor of Population Health and Disease Prevention at the University of California-Irvine, shares his thoughts on COVID-19 boosters and vaccinations for kids 5-12.

Antonio Brown’s meltdown at Sunday’s NFL Game cost him his spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Are player antics finally hurting the league? Lacy Leonard, wife of former NFL player Louis Leonard, joins the TDR to give her take.

In tonight’s policing in America segment, National Sheriffs’ Association President Vernon Stanforth and retired LAPD Sgt.Cheryl Dorsey join the program to talk about the LAPD shooting that led to the death of a 14-year-old girl in a fitting room.

On Thursday, a small plane crashed outside of Presidio, Texas, near the Mexican border while carrying several undocumented migrants. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd talks about how Border Patrol agents intercepted the plane and how the state is continuing its efforts in additional border security.

There is new information from the U.S. military about an ambitious joint military operation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in China this summer. There are also reports of collaborations in aviation as well as hypersonic-weapons technology. Could these moves point to an unholy union between the two world powers? Former U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer Don Bramer shares his perspective.

