‘No relationship’ between Chicago cops and mayor, former police leader says

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The fractured relationship between the Chicago mayor’s office and police department is once again in the spotlight after an officer was shot and killed Sunday.

Ella French’s death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018 and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years.

“The problem today is we’ve lost so many officers, more and more police officers are retiring. We can’t get people to take this job,” former Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Patrick Murray said on The Donlon Report.

At least 2,500 people have been shot in Chicago in 2021. In July there were 105 murders.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reportedly received a cold reaction from French’s family and fellow officers at the hospital. She has had a difficult time pleasing the police officers that say they’re undermanned and liberal allies that say she should reorganize the police department.

“The police are not our enemies,” Lightfoot said at an emotional Sunday news conference. “We must come together… We have a common enemy: It’s the guns and the gangs.”

Still, it may be too late to mend fences.

“There is no relationship with the mayor,” Murray said. “Prior to her being elected she didn’t want to have anything to do with the police department. She really has a negative attitude toward the police department.”

Murray said the only way to repair the relationship would be to elect a new mayor in 2022. Lightfoot has not said if she plans to run for a second term.