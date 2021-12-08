Opening statements in Kim Potter trial, the call for a new Operation Warp Speed, and America’s obsession with crime

(NewsNation Now) — The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday night on the business vaccine mandate, laid out by the Biden administration. NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer explains what could happen if they decide to strike it down.

The Hill’s Julia Manchester joins the show to give us more insight on the matter.

With all the new information being released about the omicron variant, is now the right time to develop a new Operation Warp Speed? The original Operation Warp Speed’s former leader, Adam Boehler, and Dr. Brett Giroir, former Health and Human Services assistant secretary, weigh in with their thoughts.

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of former police Officer Kim Potter, who says she accidentally shot and killed Daunte Wright, a Black man, when she grabbed her gun instead of her Taser. Criminal defense attorney Trent Copeland and criminal psychologist and columnist Dr. Carol Lieberman joined “The Donlon Report” to break down the latest in the trial.

There’s a new video out showing migrants illegally crossing the border in Arizona. This happened all while Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey held a news conference about immigration. Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf reacts.

In Wednesday’s “The State of Our Cities” segment, WGN Chicago’s Ben Bradley explains the action Chicago police are taking after a video surfaced of a bus driver being dragged and beaten by a youth mob.

Someone set fire to the Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters in New York. What is going on in the world? Retired NYPD detective Tom Ruskin talks about America’s crime wave.

Watch The Donlon Report weeknights at 6/5c.