Oxford parents say this lock system helped save their kids’ lives

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Parents in Oxford, Michigan are giving thanks to one Michigan-based security company for protecting their kids’ lives following last week’s high school shooting that left four students dead.

The company is called Lifelock. The security company installed several special door locks throughout the school district. The locks work as a barricade to prevent an intruder from breaking in during an emergency situation. Joe Taylor, the co-founder of LifeLock, said he was shocked by the number of calls from parents all across the school district.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” said Taylor, who joined “The Donlon Report” on Tuesday. “You know, we can take part of the credit. We were just one piece of the puzzle.”

Taylor said the Oxford shooting was the first time he heard the devices were used in an active shooter situation. In 2020, Michigan passed a law allowing schools to install temporary locks or devices in classrooms in the event of a school shooting.

Nearly 700 door barricades have been installed across the Oxford school district, with each classroom having at least one Nightlock doorstop. The locks are mounted to the bottom of a door, so they are not in the reach of intruders. Teachers and students are trained to use the lock in the event of an emergency. Taylor said first responders also have access to a special tool to get the students out of the classroom.

Despite the credit his company is getting, Taylor said the school was well prepared in the event of an active shooter.

“Their policy is when you go into lockdown, don’t come out, you know, for anything,” he said. “They had a lot of other protocols and trainings that helped a lot as well.”

The alleged shooter, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is accused of bringing a gun to Oxford High School on Nov. 30 and shooting multiple people, killing four students, and injuring seven others. He has been charged as an adult with murder and terrorism among other crimes in the attack.

Taylor said he hopes other school districts across the country will follow in Oxford’s footsteps when it comes to active shooter prevention.

“I think, you know, a lot of it comes down to budget and just the timing,” Taylor said. “You know, it takes a lot of work to get things done. I think all schools would like to have as much protection possibilities as possible, you know, from cameras to mass communication systems.”