The Donlon Report: Rep. Robin Kelly on rising gun sales and background checks

(The Donlon Report) — Last year, gun sales in the U.S. gun sales jumped 40% — rising to nearly 40 million, according to the FBI. In January, sales surged 60% from the same month a year ago. Of those guns sold in January, nearly 25% were sold in Illinois.

Democratic Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly joined The Donlon Report to discuss the nation’s gun violence problem and what can be done to prevent another mass shooting.

Watch Robin Kelly on The Donlon Report in the player above.

Watch “The Donlon Report” weeknights at 7/6c on NewsNation.