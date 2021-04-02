Retired ICE agent Victor Avila shares what he witnessed at the US-Mexico border

(The Donlon Report) — Calls to crack down on human trafficking and smuggling at the U.S.-Mexico border are increasing after federal authorities released video released a disturbing video showing two girls being dropped over a 14-foot-high barrier. The two girls, ages 3 and 5, were unhurt, but the two smugglers who brought them there fled the scene, abandoning them.

A bipartisan piece of legislation was introduced in the House Thursday by representatives John Kato and Henry Cuellar that would demand the Department of Homeland Security establish a plan to counter the crisis at the border.

Retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent Victor Avila joined The Donlon Report Thursday to share his experience about what he’s seen happening at the border first hand after a recent tour in the Donna, Texas area.

