San Francisco voters, lawmakers applaud school board recall

(NewsNation Now) — Activists and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are praising the results of a recall election that pulled three members off their seats on San Francisco’s school board as frustrations rose over the pace of the district’s reopening.

“I think a lot of us were really horrified through the heart of the pandemic when San Francisco Unified was not making the moves that it needed to make to get the schools open.” State Sen. Scott Weiner said on “The Donlon Report.”

Weiner said it was a “big psychological step” to support the recall, which was the city’s first since the 1980s.

The school board has seven members, all Democrats, but only three were eligible to be recalled: school board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins. The three have defended their records, saying they prioritized racial equity because that was what they were elected to do.

Part of the frustration was the seeming prioritization of renaming more than 40 schools, some of them previously named after George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It drew criticism as symbolic and counterproductive, and the district abandoned the plan.

Weiner called the renaming effort a “distraction.”

Collins came under fire again for tweets she wrote in 2016 that were widely criticized as racist. In them, Collins, who is Black, said Asian Americans used “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and were racist toward Black students.

Racism against Asian Americans has come under a renewed focus since reports of attacks and discrimination escalated with the spread of the coronavirus, which first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Collins said the tweets were taken out of context and posted before she held her school board position. She refused to take them down or apologize for the wording and ignored calls to resign from parents, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other public officials.

Ann Hsu, a PTA president and leader of the recall effort, accused the board of using anti-Asian rhetoric and said a plan to scrap a meritocracy in favor of a lottery for one of the system’s most prestigious schools hurts Asian children.

Hsu focused on outreach toward the Asian community, who she said is not typically as politically active as other demographics, but the issue galvanized them.

“My twin boys were suffering a lot during the pandemic,” Hsu said on “The Donlon Report.” “They were completely unengaged in school, they wasted their time playing video games for 16 hours a day for over a year.”

Opponents called the recall a waste of time and money as the district faces challenges that include a $125 million budget deficit and the need to replace retiring Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Weiner insisted the community is still as progressive as ever, and does not think this recall means the city is ready to give up on COVID-19 mitigation measures such as vaccines and masks. But, he said, it was an example of the city coming together.

“It was very heartening to see this level of grassroots activism,” Weiner said.

Breed, who supported the recall, will appoint replacement school board members. The new members will serve until an election in November.