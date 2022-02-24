(NewsNation Now) — A Tampa man who helped Afghan citizens escape the Taliban takeover is turning his efforts to Ukraine.

Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project Dynamo, has been in Ukraine for days, preparing for the worst. Now, he and his volunteers are trying to help people leave.

Stern said restaurants were packed just days ago and reservations were hard to come by, but now those businesses are deserted.

“People are armed. It’s a different feeling on the street, for sure,” Stern said Thursday on “The Donlon Report.”

So far, at least 127 Ukraine civilians and 10 military members have died in Russia’s attacks, according to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zalenskyy. Another 316 Ukrainians have been hurt.

“Lots of people fleeing, lots of people running, got lots of lines at gas stations,” Stern said.

There have been no reports of American casualties, but the U.S. State Department admits they do not know how many people are in the country.

Stern said his phone has been ringing constantly, and implored people to reach out to Project Dynamo so he could help them.

“What I can tell you is that since the missiles started flying and helicopters started flying, people have been registering” with Project Dynamo, Stern said. “My phone is dinging as we’re talking. Those are all requests for help.”

